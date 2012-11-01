Alaska Broadcasters Association (ABA) Convention

Date: Nov. 8-9, 2012

Location: Anchorage Marriot Hotel, Anchorage

For more information, visit www.alaskabroadcasters.org.

NAB Futures

Date: Nov. 11-13, 2012

Location: Laguna Beach, CA

An NAB conference focused on business issues. This members-only conference focuses on future developments that may impact near-term business.

For more information, visit www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.

ATSC, SBE loudness conference

Date: Nov. 13, 2012

Location: Turner Broadcasting, Atlanta

The daylong seminar will offer an in-depth tutorial on the ATSC A/85 Recommended Practice.

For more information, visit www.atsc.org/cms/index.php/communications/seminars/299-2012-atsc-audio-seminars.

Satellite Interference Reduction Group Annual Conference

Date: Nov. 17-20, 2012

Location: Dubai, UAE

For more information, visit www.suirg.org/p.asp?id=58&eid=5

Western Association of Broadcast Engineers (WABE) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: Nov. 18-20, 2012

Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

For more information, visit www.wabe.ca.

FNPRM regarding FCC program access rules

Comment Deadline: Nov. 30, 2012

Reply Comment Deadline: Dec. 17, 2012

The FCC Media Bureau has set deadlines for filing comments and reply comments regarding the agency’s Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) regarding the revision of its program access rules.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

2013 NAB Show

Date: April 6-11, 2013

Location: Las Vegas

For more information, visit http://www.nabshow.com/2013/.