Dateline
Alaska Broadcasters Association (ABA) Convention
Date: Nov. 8-9, 2012
Location: Anchorage Marriot Hotel, Anchorage
For more information, visit www.alaskabroadcasters.org.
NAB Futures
Date: Nov. 11-13, 2012
Location: Laguna Beach, CA
An NAB conference focused on business issues. This members-only conference focuses on future developments that may impact near-term business.
For more information, visit www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.
ATSC, SBE loudness conference
Date: Nov. 13, 2012
Location: Turner Broadcasting, Atlanta
The daylong seminar will offer an in-depth tutorial on the ATSC A/85 Recommended Practice.
For more information, visit www.atsc.org/cms/index.php/communications/seminars/299-2012-atsc-audio-seminars.
Satellite Interference Reduction Group Annual Conference
Date: Nov. 17-20, 2012
Location: Dubai, UAE
For more information, visit www.suirg.org/p.asp?id=58&eid=5
Western Association of Broadcast Engineers (WABE) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: Nov. 18-20, 2012
Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
For more information, visit www.wabe.ca.
FNPRM regarding FCC program access rules
Comment Deadline: Nov. 30, 2012
Reply Comment Deadline: Dec. 17, 2012
The FCC Media Bureau has set deadlines for filing comments and reply comments regarding the agency’s Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) regarding the revision of its program access rules.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
2013 NAB Show
Date: April 6-11, 2013
Location: Las Vegas
For more information, visit http://www.nabshow.com/2013/.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox