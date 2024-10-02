Dappier, Morgan Murphy Media Forge AI Partnership, Revolutionizing Local Media

AUSTIN, Texas—AI-powered content-syndication specialist Dappier is working with Morgan Murphy Media to innovate on monetizing local news, the company said today.

The collaboration seeks to address a gap in an evolving media landscape where AI queries are becoming the new currency for ad impressions, Dappier said.

As AI makes its presence felt in the media industry, local outlets like Morgan Murphy Media’s TV and radio stations have been largely overlooked by the licensing efforts from foundational AI companies, despite often being a crucial component in delivering the latest useful information online. That oversight has a potentially large economic consequence, as one projection forecasts the value of global AI in the media market at nearly $100 billion by 2030, the company said.

The partnership addresses the status quo by enabling local media to embed AI easily in-platform and create new revenue streams based on queries and interactions from AI agents and platforms, according to Dappier.

“Our partnership with Dappier is a game-changer for our local media platforms,” Morgan Murphy Media Vice President of Digital Neal Oberg said. “It allows us to tap into new AI-driven revenue streams while enhancing our digital offerings, addressing critical challenges in audience traﬃc habits and the need for better platform monetization in an AI-first world.”

The collaboration comes at a crucial time as many websites face an up to 40% decline in organic traﬃc, according to the station group. Users are increasingly turning to AI search and brands are integrating smarter search and chat functions, but AI agents need access to the latest data to provide valuable real-time insights, the company said.

Dappier’s platform bridges this gap for local media companies, delivering local news directly to AI endpoints in real time. Dappier is helping publishers like Morgan Murphy Media create, fine-tune and license RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) data models based on their latest proprietary content, enabling discovery and monetization across any AI endpoint.

The platform enables media organizations to generate new revenue through gated and ad-supported access to data and AI experiences, and to embed user-facing AI experiences across platforms without concern over juggling data models or dedicating resources to development, the company said.

“We’re not just providing a service,” Dappier CEO and Co-Founder Dan Goikhman said. “We’re revolutionizing how companies like Morgan Murphy Media interact with AI. This collaboration demonstrates how local news organizations can take an offensive stance in defining the use of their content. Together with Morgan Murphy Media, we’re preparing news publishers for an AI internet, where AI queries drive engagement and revenue.”

