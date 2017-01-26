Dante System Hits Governor’s State University Campus

PORTLAND, ORE.—With more than 500 channels being used across campus, Governor’s State University in Illinois has turned to the Dante Audio over IP network from Audinate to support its campus audio distribution.

GSU Chief Engineer Heather Penn and Charles Nolley

Though it now supports audio distribution of channels between the university’s TV studios, performing arts center, campus halls and educational buildings, Dante’s implementation at the school began with the campus broadcast production center. Using Cisco switchers and standard network cabling, the campus technical staff designed and deployed the campus-wide Dante network with existing dark fiber. The network has been expanded to other locations gradually over time.

Now, GSU manages multichannel Dante digital audio across a campus fiber network for all of its broadcast and production operations. Dante has also interfaced its production-oriented communications with intercom systems with Dante-enabled Yamaha DSPs and Studio Technologies interface devices.

Additional uses like mixing of theater performances and the creation of a portable audio conferencing system have been made possible by the use of the Dante network.