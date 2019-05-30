Dalet Galaxy Installed for India's Times NOW News Channel

PARIS—Indian broadcaster Times Network has announced that it is deploying the Dalet Galaxy media asset management and workflow orchestration platform for its 24/7 news channel, Times NOW. The Galaxy platform will be tasked with assisting Times NOW with its content utilization and accelerating its delivery.

The Dalet Galaxy connects siloed production and post-production teams and systems across Mumbai and Delhi to help get breaking news to air faster. Part of this transformation included the digitization and integration of Times Network archives. Times NOW also utilizes Dalet WebSpace for access to all content with tools to assemble stories with a mix of newly shot and archived materials.

“Dalet Galaxy is enabling Times Network to move away from a pay-per-month archive digitization process to a fully-owned and managed digital workflow that optimizes content utilization,” said Johann Zemmour, general manager of Dalet APAC and EMEA.