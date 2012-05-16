CTV broadcast stations expand use of Harris Corporation digital news and storage solutions

CTV, a division of Bell Media in Canada, is adding Harris news solutions at two stations and upgrading others as the broadcaster establishes a common news production platform across most of its television properties.

CTV’s Victoria and Ottawa stations will install Harris NewsForce solutions for the first time. The broadcaster also will upgrade existing NewsForce solutions at its Montreal and Halifax locations — giving all four sites the latest-generation of integrated NEXIO AMP server and Velocity editing solutions for live, digital news production.

Bell Media also has upgraded its media storage capabilities at English-language sports network TSN adding Harris NEXIO Farad online storage. NEXIO Farad interoperates with Velocity editing systems for live sports production, enabling quick file transfers in fast-paced environments.