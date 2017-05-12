CTA Publishes Drones Standard

SAN FRANCISCO—During the Consumer Technology Association’s Technology & Standards Forum, CTA’s Portable Handheld and In-Vehicle Electronics Committee, R6, published a standard designed to assist the growth of drones, offering guidance on serial numbers small drones.

“Publication of CTA’s first drone-related standard is a major step in our collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration and other stakeholders,” said Brian Markwalter, senior vice president, research & standards, CTA. “This approval and implementation of the standard will help maintain the rapid market growth small drones are enjoying.”

The three-day forum also saw meetings of CTA-led working groups that focus on health, sleep and physical activity technology.

The Technology & Standards Forum took place in San Francisco and convened 150 tech experts. The next CTA Technology & Standards Forum will take place in San Diego from Sept. 26-28.