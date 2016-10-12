CTA Lauds Nevada Senate Approval of LVCC Expansion

ARLINGTON, VA.—The Nevada Senate has approved plans for a renovation and expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. CTA, which runs the CES conference that takes place in Las Vegas annually, applauded the Senate’s decision.

The following statement from Karen Chupka, senior vice president of CES and corporate business strategy for CTA, was sent out via a press release:

“We thank the Nevada Senate for approving the proposal to fund the expansion and modernization of the Las Vegas Convention Center, with an estimated completion date of 2023. This critical investment will help us grow CES, the world’s largest annual business event which is held in Las Vegas every January, and will allow us to continue to bring hundreds of millions of dollars each year into the Las Vegas economy even in the interim while the expansion takes place.”

“The measure now moves on to the General Assembly for consideration,” Chupka continued. “We urge members of the Assembly to act quickly to approve this important project to help support Nevada’s economy and maintain Las Vegas’ global reputation as a world class destination for meetings and conferences.”

The General Assembly is expected to vote on the proposal on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Update: The General Assembly passed the bill on Friday, Oct. 14.