CSP Mobile Productions adds 16 Ikegami HD CMOS cameras to pair of new units

Providing on-location television production facilities for clients that include broadcast and cable networks, corporate communicators, pay-per-view producers and Internet content providers requires the ability to adapt to many different production environments and to deliver more than just one HD video format.

For CSP Mobile Productions, answering these challenges means equipping the company’s two newest HDTV production vehicles with 16 Ikegami HDK-77EC full-digital HD native multiformat CMOS camera systems. Based in Saco, ME, and specializing in Northeast college sports, CSP Mobile Productions specified the 720p/1080i imagery of Ikegami HDK-77EC HD cameras for its newest vehicles, designated HD-1 and HD-3.



CSP Mobile Productions’ 16 new Ikegami HDK-77EC docking-style portable multiformat HD cameras are divided between HD-1, a 53f. expando truck, and HD-3, a 53ft straight truck. The cameras join a full complement of other HD broadcast technologies that are carried aboard the two vehicles for on-location deployment and use within the trucks’ mobile HDTV control rooms. Little Bay Broadcast Services of Madbury, NH, provided integration services for the new trucks.

Leveraging the benefits of its three advanced 2/3in 2.5 mega-pixel CMOS image sensors, Ikegami’s HDK-77EC delivers 1080i and 720p HD video with native interlace and progressive readout modes. The high resolution of the sensors delivers sharp, detailed pictures. Ikegami CMOS technology also reduces camera power consumption and operating temperature.