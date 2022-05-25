Cryptocurrency Channel Rewarded TV Taps Bitcentral for OTT Monetization

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Replay, a real-time video tracking and payments platform recently launched “Rewarded TV,” a new streaming service that allows viewers to earn “crypto tokens” for watching, sharing and engaging with content on its service. The service is using Bitcentral’s FUEL + Powr.tv streaming solution to create dynamic linear channels from Rewarded TV’s VOD library and syndicate them efficiently and effectively through one unified workflow to Rewarded TV’s third-party endpoints .

The service is available on Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku TV, and Smart TV. As well as enabling Rewarded TV to reach a wider audience, FUEL + Powr.tv increase viewer engagement through a live chat feature, Bitcentral said.

Bitcentral provides Replay with a best-in-class solution suite that is pre-integrated and tested, eliminating vendor and content duplication while lowering complexity and cost. Rewarded TV will introduce new means of instant video monetization based on real-time access and NFT-gated premium content, using Bitcentral’s solutions to manage content libraries, scale streaming applications, and enable social video features.

The project sees Powr.tv, which was acquired by Bitcentral earlier this year, integrated with Bitcentral’s online video platform, FUEL, to deliver a suite of capabilities that simplify video management and streaming monetization, consumer application experience, and distribution for broadcasters, publishers, and media companies. The combined platform provides users with the tools to eliminate integration challenges and vendor management fatigue, improving the time-to-market and increasing ROI on their valuable content.

Krish Arvapally, CEO of Replay, said: “We turned to Bitcentral to power Rewarded TV because its full suite of video streaming solutions enables us to scale rapidly across mobile, web, and OTT to concentrate on delivering real-time video payment and tracking. Enabling social engagement and community building with live chat and live event support, Bitcentral aligns with our vision of community-led video.”

Greg Morrow, General Manager, Streaming Media Group, said: “The industry is rapidly changing, and Rewarded TV is offering the market a refreshing new approach. It’s a great example of the enormous flexibility that FUEL + Powr.tv provides to support innovation in OTT. Our platform provides a powerful turnkey solution that offers a more cost-effective way for the Rewarded TV team to deploy their library wherever the viewer wants to watch. This toolset is combined with our 20-plus years of experience in broadcast to mean we can be a true partner to Rewarded TV rather than just a technology provider.”