Crosscreek Installs Calrec Artemis in Voyager 10



HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.: Calrec Audio announced that Crosscreek Television Productions has installed a Calrec 64-fader Artemis Beam console in Voyager 10, its newest outside broadcast truck. While the Alabaster, Ala.-based OB company has other Calrec consoles in its fleet, Voyager 10 is the first to be equipped with Calrec’s Bluefin2 HDSP technology.



“With the Voyager 10 we were attempting to build a lighter truck with a smaller footprint, but with the same capacity as our other trucks. The Bluefin technology allowed us to do that,” said Harris Mueller, Crosscreek’s director of engineering. “This truck is about 2,000 pounds lighter than its sister trucks, but the capacity for audio signal processing is virtually unlimited.”



Voyager 10 is destined mostly for sporting events, including college sports in the Atlantic Coast Conference, TNA Wrestling, and engagements for ESPN. The truck was designed to accommodate events with very intensive audio specs that require several different mixes and sub-mixes.