CRAS Trains Students During Live Arizona Diamondbacks Game

PHOENIX—Students from the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS) recently had the chance to step up to the plate and handle live mixing of audio and video feeds of an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game. With feeds provided by Fox Sports, the students trained on the simulated broadcast in CRAS’ 42-foot remote production mobile broadcast trailer.

The training session took place during a three-game series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers. Three CRAS teams, each made up of 10-12 students, had access to all feeds, including behind-the-scenes discussions between the crew to get the full broadcast experience of mixing the audio and following directions.

The students were assisted by Fred Domenigoni, freelance senior audio engineer for Fox Sports Arizona, along with Mobile TV Group engineers. According to Domenigoni, this was the third season the CRAS ran a training program during a Diamondbacks game.

“There are a lot of moving parts in a live sports broadcast situation, and you have to be ready for anything because there are no do-overs,” said Domenigoni. “These CRAS students get the fit and feel from industry professionals who are actually working the games.”

CRAS is an 11-month program based in Arizona that is designed to teach broadcast audio techniques for a range of industry fields