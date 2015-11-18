CRAS Helps Grad Land Full-Time Job Via Internship

TEMPE, ARIZ.—Finding that first job after college can be tough for many recent graduates, however that was not the case for Billy Reardon. After a two-month internship with Mobile TV Group Reardon was hired for a full-time position with the mobile production company . Reardon credits a part of this to the Conservatory of Recording Artists & Sciences.

CRAS is an education program that was developed with the help of Fox Sports Senior Mixer and Consultant Fred Aldous to properly instruct, train and prepare students for the broadcast industry. With two campuses in Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz., CRAS teaches broadcast audio, live sound, film and TV audio, music, and video game audio. The 11-month program allows every student to learn and train in all areas and requires to complete a 280-hour industry internship to graduate from the Master Recording Program II. For many, like Reardon, this can lead to full-time employment.

