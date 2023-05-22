CPB Names Faisal Khan Executive Director of Next Generation Warning System

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has named Faisal Khan as executive director of the Next Generation Warning System, effective immediately.

In the new post, he will lead CPB’s work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in implementing the Next Generation Warning System (NGWS) grant program to create a more resilient and secure public alerting system in U.S. public media.

“Faisal is a leader with deep passion for emergency relief and a proven ability to provide strategic and operational planning, project management, and international grant program implementation,” said Stacey Decker, CPB senior vice president, innovation and system strategies. “He is well-positioned to lead CPB as it administers funding for the Next Generation Warning System, in which public television and public radio stations will use emerging technologies to deliver an enhanced public alerting system.”

Khan will lead a staff of four to implement the NGWS grant program. This competitive grant program enables CPB-qualified community service grant recipients to procure, construct, and improve transmission and other public safety-related equipment, software, and services, including ATSC 3.0 and comparable digital broadcast technology for radio stations. This will result in enhanced alerting and warning capabilities that serve all Americans, the CPB said.

Khan comes to CPB from the Islamic Relief USA Foundation, where he was executive director and implemented a program of grants serving more than 22 countries, overseeing all strategic planning, financial management, and board and donor communications for the organization. Before that, he was a regional vice president, PSF Investments, and a financial strategy manager for KPMG.

Khan holds a law degree from American University, an MBA from George Washington University, a bachelor’s degree in international relations and Spanish from West Virginia University, and a chartered financial analyst (CFA) certification.