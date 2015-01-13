CPB Awards $7.5 Million in Journalism Grants
WASHINGTON—The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced a total of $7.5 million in journalism grants in response to the eight journalists who were killed at the French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo last week.
NPR received $1 million to help the network increase its international coverage. CPB earmarked $750,000 to help fund Public Radio International’s syndicated “The World. TV programs “Frontline” and “PBS NewsHour” received $3.25 million and $1.5 million respectively.
CPB President Pat Harrison said the organization “invests in high-quality trusted journalism and work to ensure that the firewall of independence for journalists is strong and immovable.”
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox