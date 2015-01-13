CPB Awards $7.5 Million in Journalism Grants

WASHINGTON—The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced a total of $7.5 million in journalism grants in response to the eight journalists who were killed at the French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo last week.

NPR received $1 million to help the network increase its international coverage. CPB earmarked $750,000 to help fund Public Radio International’s syndicated “The World. TV programs “Frontline” and “PBS NewsHour” received $3.25 million and $1.5 million respectively.

CPB President Pat Harrison said the organization “invests in high-quality trusted journalism and work to ensure that the firewall of independence for journalists is strong and immovable.”