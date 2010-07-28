CPB adds Axcera to qualified mobile DTV vendor list

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has added Axcera to its list of qualified vendors for public TV stations seeking ATSC Mobile DTV equipment grants, the company said last week.



Axcera offers a complete transmission solution for ATSC Mobile DTV, incorporating its new ATSC Mobile DTV preprocessor/multiplexer and Axciter ATSC exciter-modulator along with mobile content encoding solutions and ESG equipment.



CPB is accepting applications for this program from July 14 through Aug. 16 from qualified public TV stations for new end-to-end ATSC Mobile DTV delivery systems.