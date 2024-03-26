Cox Media Group Promotes Marian Pittman To President of Content & WSB-TV

ATLANTA—Cox Media Group (CMG) has announced that Marian Pittman will expand her responsibilities to include leading WSB-TV. Pittman, who currently leads CMG’s Content, Product, Innovation and Research teams, will be promoted to President of Content & WSB-TV. She’ll succeed Ray Carter, who is retiring after nearly 40 years of leadership in local television, on April 1.

Pittman currently spearheads the ongoing development of the company’s streaming and digital business, including multi-platform and award-winning content.

(Image credit: Miriam Pittman)

“Marian possesses an unmatched knowledge of broadcast television, and there is no greater advocate for local news and investigative journalism,” said Dan York, CMG’s president & CEO. “She’s the right leader to help WSB-TV build on its extraordinary legacy of journalistic integrity, operational excellence, and service to the people and businesses of Atlanta.”

Pittman’s award-winning media career began at CMG’s WSOC-TV in Charlotte. That was followed by stints at other CMG television stations: WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio; WFTV in Orlando; and WSB-TV in Atlanta. In 2014, Pittman joined CMG’s corporate leadership team as vice president of news and marketing, overseeing the news and strategic marketing vision for the company’s award-winning television markets. She later rose to executive vice president. In 2023 she was inducted into the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Silver Circle for her extraordinary and ongoing contributions to broadcast media.

“I’m proud to return to WSB-TV to lead a station and team with such a storied history and reputation for positively impacting viewers and communities,” Pittman said. “WSB-TV continually demonstrates what can happen when a group of people focus on a shared purpose of serving their community and clients. It’s an honor and privilege to continue cultivating that culture and to rejoin such a winning team.”

For more than 75 years, WSB-TV has been an icon in Atlanta and a pillar within the community, CMG said. The station has earned numerous awards, including 24 NATAS Southeast Emmys and 17 Georgia Association of Broadcasters Awards. Its local and investigative reporting have been the catalyst for positive changes in state and federal laws. In the community and within just the last year, WSB-TV team members packed nearly 40,000 pounds of food and prepared more than 32,000 meals; provided almost 6,000 backpacks with school supplies for disadvantaged students; gave over 22,000 holiday gifts for children in foster care; donated truckloads of food, water, and provisions to support those impacted by natural disasters; and much more.