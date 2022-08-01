Cox Media Group, INSP Close Deal for Sale of Cox TV Stations to Imagicomm

ATLANTA & CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Cox Media Group (CMG) and INSP, LLC, announced today that they have closed the transaction regarding CMG’s sale of TV stations in 12 markets to Imagicomm Communications.

Imagicomm is an affiliate of INSP responsible for the ownership and management of broadcast-related functions for the organization, including content distribution in the broadcast environment, station ownership, oversight and development.

The deal, which marks INSP’s expansion into the broadcasting industry, was originally announced in March, 2022.

“This acquisition is part of our broad corporate strategy to expand our media ownership across multiple entertainment platforms,” said David Cerullo, Chairman & CEO, INSP. “We’re excited to bring these stations into the Imagicomm family because we know they are important local-journalism brands. We look forward to working with the talented staff at each station and building upon their rich legacy of serving their communities, advertisers, and audiences.”

“This transaction advances the evolution of our asset portfolio as we connect and inspire diverse audiences every day through our unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members,” added Dan York, president and CEO, CMG. “While it’s hard to see these stations and talented professionals leave the CMG family, we’re confident they’ll continue to inform, entertain and elevate their communities on behalf of Imagicomm, just as they did for us.”

With the completion of this transaction, Imagicomm has acquired the following broadcast television stations from CMG: