Coventry University Taps Custom Consoles Desks for TV Studio

COVENTRY, ENGLAND—As part of its new television studio gallery, Coventry University has chosen Custom Consoles’ to supply technical furniture. This will include Custom Consoles’ Module-R, MDesks and MediaPosts.

The Module-R control desks are 5.7-meter wide rectangular desks that feature camera control, lighting control, vision mixer/director, PA, audio mixing, teleprompt and graphic effects, including chroma-key and clip playout. Five 24-inch computer monitor displays are located behind the main work surface. The desks can be customized to be configured to meet the university’s specific needs.

The school received three MDesks to be positioned as a rear-row running parallel to the Module-R desks. Each MDesk is 1.8-meters wide. The desks feature cable management ducts with optional CPU holders and LCD monitor arms. It also features an optional height adjuster.

Coventry also added two MediaPost mounts, featuring a linking crossbar that supports two 50-inch LCD displays and two 8-inch loudspeakers. There are two additional MediaPosts with 47-inch transflective displays.