Court TV to Air Supreme Court Arguments Live

ATLANTA & WASHINGTON—Starting May 4, Court TV will bring live audio of Supreme Court oral arguments to its viewers, the first time that real-time arguments will be available from the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court announced earlier in April that it would conduct oral arguments via a conference call starting in May after suspending oral arguments in March and April because of the coronavirus. It was later revealed that these arguments would be available for the public to listen in on live.

Court TV’s coverage of the hearings will feature the live audio while also presenting images and graphics of the litigants and justices as they speak. Court TV morning anchor Ted Rowlands will host the coverage, which will include additional reporting and commentary from other Court TV contributors. Special coverage will also be given to explain the cases being heard and their importance to viewers.

Here is the schedule for the Supreme Court cases:

May 4: United States Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com B.V.

May 5: Agency for International Development v. Alliance for Open Society International Inc.

May 6: Little Sisters of the Poor Saints and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania; Trump v. Pennsylvania; and Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants Inc.

May 11: McGirt v. Oklahoma; Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru; and St. James School v. Biel

May 12: Trump v. Mazars USA LLP; Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG; and Trump v. Vance

May 13: Chiafalo v. Washington; and Colorado Department of State v. Baca