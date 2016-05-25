Court Throws Out FCC’s JSA Rule

WASHINGTON—The FCC’s decision to make joint sales agreements attributable as ownership interests has been thrown out by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. The court described the FCC’s actions as improper. It also chastised the Commission for not completing its quadrennial review of media ownership rules, asserting that the FCC has “unreasonably delayed” action on defining an “eligible entity” on promoting minority and female ownership.

