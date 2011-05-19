Costa Rica Sets Analog Shutdown Date



According to INSIDECOSTARICA, analog TV will end in Costa Rica on December 15, 2017.



Costa Rica's analog shutdown is complicated by a transition from ATSC, which is currently being broadcast in the country, to the Japanese-Brazilian ISDB-Tb standard. Hannia Vega, viceministra de Telecomunicaciones, said the change from analog to digital will not be easy and will require a joint effort between government, private enterprise and international cooperation. The DTV system is primarily aimed at the 60 percent of Costa Ricans who do not subscribe to any cable or satellite television system.



