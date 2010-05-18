Corus Entertainment selects Pharos Mediator media management

Corus Entertainment, a Canadian integrated media and entertainment company, has selected Pharos Mediator’s content management technology to operate Corus’ content workflow management engine in the company’s new Toronto headquarters, Corus Quay.

The Pharos Mediator program will integrate the company’s multiple broadcast systems — including Open Text DAM, OmniBus iTX and Pilat IBMS — into a seamless and unified operation at every stage of Corus’ ingest, archiving, transmission and content delivery process.

Pharos Mediator’s automated “content-centric” workflow engine requires minimal manual intervention and will help Corus provide viewers with access to its programming on multiple platforms including HD, VOD, mobile and online.