Cordillera Going With GatesAir for Repack Help

CINCINNATI—Cordillera Communications will need to relocate three of its local stations to new UHF channels as part of the upcoming spectrum repack and it recently announced it will work with GatesAir for assistance. Once the necessary paperwork is completed for Cordillera’s three stations—WLEX-DT in Lexington, Ky., KOAA-DT in Pueblo/Colorado Springs, Colo., and KAJJ-CD in Kalispell, Mont.—GatesAir will provide transmission equipment for each site to meet the repack transition schedule.

The Cordillera stations will be receiving Maxiva ULXTE liquid-cooled UHF transmitters, XTE exciters and other RF equipment from GatesAir as part of the deal.

An additional factor in the selection of this particular gear for the Cordillera stations was that it would enable them to be ATSC 3.0-ready. This will allow Cordillera to more easily upgrade to the next-gen television standard when ATSC 3.0 broadcasting is ready to take place.

Cordillera Communications is a TV station group based in St. Paul, Minn.