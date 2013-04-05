Cooke Optics and Thales Angénieux Collaborate on Compatible Anamorphic Lenses

LAS VEGAS–– Cooke Optics and Thales Angénieux, confirmed that their technical teams have worked together to share designs of their respective new anamorphic lenses.



Angénieux is currently showcasing the first zoom lens in their planned complete line of compact anamorphic zooms. It is a 56-152mm anamorphic zoom lens with 2x squeeze and fast aperture of T:4. With a light weight of only 4.8lbs-2.2 kg, this new lens has a optical design combining spherical and cylindrical elements in the same group to deliver exceptional sharpness and low distortion.



Cooke Optics has designed seven new prime lenses for the anamorphic system - 25mm, 32mm, 40mm, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm and 135mm, all at T2.3. The new lenses, which are approximately the size of Cooke’s S4/i lenses, retain the Cooke Look, are colour matched with the Cooke 5/i, S4/i and miniS4/i ranges, and come equipped with the next generation /i Technology to capture lens metadata.



Prototypes of the new anamorphic lenses will be available to view in Cooke’s booth, C11149, and Thales Angénieux’ booth, C6020. The companies expect to ship the new lenses in early 2014.



