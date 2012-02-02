Consumer committee to track broadband plan progress

Tracking implementation of the FCC’s National Broadband Plan is on the agenda for the next meeting of the commission’s Consumer Advisory Committee. The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2012, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Other items on the meeting’s agenda include:

Lifeline modernization and recommendations regarding the Connect to Compete Fund;

A recommendation regarding use of www.broadband.gov website; and

A recommendation regarding the use of the www.fcc.gov website.

The committee is also scheduled to reaffirm recommendations adopted in November 2011 regarding Lifeline Link-up, funding for public broadcasting and testing of the Emergency Alert System.

The committee was set up in November 2000 to make recommendations about consumer issues that fall under the jurisdiction of the FCC.