Connected TVs will dominate the OTT hardware landscape and propel adoption, says Paul Erickson

Watching television is a leisure experience — something that folks don't want to work too hard at.

So to a certain degree, it's understandable that OTT TV viewing — while growing—faces a fundamental impediment to mainstream adoption if making it a reality in the living room is difficult.

For gamers, who have an incentive to connect their game consoles to their HDTVs and the Internet, OTT is a snap. People who log onto their computers and browse over to their favorite network television websites or OTT service sites, also probably will find connecting their TVs to the Internet is not too difficult. But what about grandma and grandpa? Are they likely to work at watching TV over the Internet? Probably not, unless it's at least as easy to get the Internet on their TVs as sitting down on the couch and hitting the remote.

Fortunately for stakeholders in the OTT TV space, help is on the way from connected TVs with onboard Ethernet ports. A new study from IMS Research forecasts connected TVs will soon dominate the OTT video hardware landscape.

In this, the first of a two part podcast interview, the author of that study, Paul Erickson, discusses his findings and its implications.