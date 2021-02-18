Congress to Dive Into Broadcast, Cable’s Role in Promoting Extremism, Disinformation

WASHINGTON—Broadcast and cable networks are being put under the microscope by the House Energy & Commerce subcommittee on Communications and Technology for their potential role in promoting extremism and disinformation to viewers with a hearing set to take place on Feb. 24.

“Fanning the Flames: Disinformation and Extremism in the Media” will be a remote hearing conducted by Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chair Mike Doyle (D-Pa.).

“The prolonged severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the attack on our Capitol on Jan. 6 have driven home a frightening reality: the spread of disinformation and extremism by traditional news media presents a tangible and destabilizing threat,” said Pallone and Doyle in announcing the hearing. “Some broadcasters’ and cable networks’ increasing reliance on conspiracy theories and misleading or patently false information raises questions about their devotion to journalistic integrity. We look forward to hearing from media experts about what is being done and what more can be done to address this growing problem moving forward.”

No specific broadcaster or network was referenced, and no information on who will be giving testimony was shared at the time of the announcement. However, media critics have recently called out Fox News Media for its coverage of recent events.