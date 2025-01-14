Comscore Expands Local Measurement Deal with Coastal Television

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced a new deal with Coastal Television’s Media Group to provide of TV measurement and advanced audience data across 12 of Coastal Television’s markets, significantly broadening the scope of the old deal.

“As Coastal Television’s Media Group continues to grow and acquire new stations, our partnership with Comscore positions both companies for sustained local market success,” said Coastal Television’s founder and CEO, Bill Fielder. “Comscore’s advanced measurement tools will allow Coastal Television to provide our clients with data-driven strategies to maximize their advertising effectiveness and grow revenue.”

The new agreement takes effect in January 2025

With the new deal, Coastal Television’s Media Group will be able to leverage Comscore’s industry-leading measurement capabilities including Advanced Audience data such as County, Automotive, Plan Metrix —which allows marketers to plan against very specific audiences based on behavior —and Political segments.

By utilizing a deeper level of insight, Coastal Television can enhance advertising performance for its clients, Comscore said.

“Understanding the unique characteristics of local market performance empowers our clients to drive revenue growth and navigate today’s competitive challenges. Coastal Television’s Media Group is a fantastic partner and we are excited to deepen our relationship with them as their measurement provider across 12 of their markets,” said Steve Bagdasarian, chief commercial officer at Comscore. “We look forward to supporting Coastal Television’s continued expansion with advanced audience insights and unmatched measurement capabilities.”