Compix LCGn gives Sport View Technologies competitive edge

Sport View Technologies is integrating Compix’s LCGn single-channel desktop units within its turnkey control-room solutions for pari-mutuel broadcast systems. The LCGn systems make it easy for staff at horse racetracks to insert broadcast-quality graphics, titling and ads into live video, which is uplinked from each track's broadcast facilities for domestic and international distribution.

For racetracks across the United States, Sport View Technologies integrated the Compix LCGn system, supplied by Duncan Video, into complete control room packages including cameras, switchers, DVRs, a router and other infrastructure gear. The functionality of the Compix system enables Sport View Technologies to incorporate information such as welcome and goodnight pages, host's picks, race predictions and advertisements into video with broadcast-quality images.