Communications Corp. of America Goes With Volicon



BURLINGTON, MASS.: Volicon announced that its Observer digital video monitoring and logging system has been deployed by Communications Corp. of America to facilitate production of website content at its 25 TV stations. The company has configured four Observer systems to ingest all stations’ production feeds and subsequently enable news anchors, producers, and reporters to clip and automatically convert video for web delivery.



Communications Corp. of America operates 25 stations—including FOX, NBC, CBS, CW, MyNetwork, and EstrellaTV affiliates— in 10 markets throughout Louisiana, Texas, and Indiana. The company provides television, mobile, Web, print, and event marketing. The largest stations put more than 60 stories on their websites each day, and nearly all of that content has been captured and processed by the Volicon system. Volicon Observer systems capture, store, and stream station production feeds, offering simultaneous users 24/7 access to video from their desktop computers or smart devices.



An intuitive, streamlined user interface for both Mac and PC platforms allows users to access, play, pause, and search recorded content. Once a user drops the desired clips into the appropriate watch folder, those clips are automatically converted into the correct format and made ready for viewing via the station website. This process typically completes in the background as staff write their stories.





