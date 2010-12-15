Commission to vote on net neutrality rules

Net neutrality is on the agenda for the commission’s open monthly meeting Dec. 21 at FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The five commissioners are scheduled to consider a Report and Order adopting basic rules of the road to preserve the Internet as an open platform. The commission also will consider a Notice of Inquiry regarding next generation 911 service.

The issue of net neutrality is highly contentious. In a speech Dec. 9 before a gathering of the Institute on Telecommunications Policy & Regulation, FCC commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker said the commission will vote on this issue against the will of Congress and after the courts “have told us that we lack authority to act.”