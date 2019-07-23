Comcast Wins Patent Battle for Voice Control Tech

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast, which is currently in the middle of multiple patent cases over its technology, earned a victory in one of them for its voice control technologies over the California-based Promptu Systems Corp. As a result, the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated Promptu’s patent defined as “system and method of voice recognition nera a wireline node of a network supporting cable television and/or video delivery.”

