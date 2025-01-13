Comcast NBCUniversal Donates $10 Million to Support L.A. Wildfire Relief

LOS ANGELES—Comcast NBCUniversal said it will donate $10 million in cash to support Los Angeles-area wildfire disaster relief and recovery efforts.

As part of the effort, Comcast said it will provide $2.5 million in funding as an inaugural corporate partner to the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ ReBUILD L.A. initiative.

In addition, contributions will be made to organizations working on the ground to provide short and long-term assistance including the American Red Cross, Entertainment Industry Foundation SoCal Fire Fund, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, among others.

“Our hearts go out to all who have been impacted by these devastating fires, including many in our Comcast NBCUniversal family,” Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said. “We extend our deep appreciation to the first responders for their tireless and courageous efforts and to our news teams, including NBC4 and KVEA, who are providing vital coverage during this time. We stand ready to support our employees and the broader Los Angeles community as we recover and rebuild from these tragic events.”

The company also said it is providing emergency financial funds, in addition to health and welfare benefits. Those include access to temporary housing and hotels at discounted rates to employees who have been affected by the destruction of the wildfires.

Through the Comcast NBCUniversal Employee Disaster Assistance Fund, the company is providing grants to team members in need as well as making a special company double match for employee donations made to the fund through the Comcast NBCUniversal Matching Gift Program.