Comcast Makes $1M Commitment to Military-Serving Nonprofits

Comcast has launched the “The Aviators” ad campaign to honor the military community.

PHILADELPHIA—As National Military Appreciation Month gets underway, Comcast has announced several new initiatives to help veterans, service members, and their families that include a $1 million commitment to fund nonprofits that serve the military community and a new Xfinity Military discount program.

“For more than 60 years, Comcast has had a special relationship with the military community. We’re proud to reaffirm that commitment again today,” said Mona Dexter, vice president, Comcast Military & Veterans Affairs. “From celebrating connectivity and service, to investing in the community, we’re proud to support our nation’s veterans, service members, and their families.”

The company also announce the launch of the “The Aviators” ad campaign to honor the military community. Directed by Oscar Winner Kathryn Bigelow, of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, the ad campaign, titled “The Aviators,” has the feel of a short film that honors our nation’s airmen.

It tells the story of a grandfather anticipating the weekend reunion with his fellow Navy shipmates. As he describes the group and the experience of flying an A-4 Skyhawk jet to his granddaughter (seen through moments of flashbacks to the era), she gets inspired to surprise the aging men with an experience they never thought they’d have: flying together again, thanks to the power of the advanced Xfinity network.

Throughout 2024, Comcast said it will support several military-serving nonprofits advancing digital equity with grants totaling more than $1 million. The investments, which will focus on digital skill-building programs, entrepreneurship, and providing computers and free WiFi connectivity, are part of Project UP, the company’s $1 billion, comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Some of these organizations include:

NPower. Comcast’s support provides free tech training for nearly 500 active-duty service members transitioning out of the military, as well as military spouses, job placement services, and advanced Cybersecurity and Cloud skills training programs.

Our Community Salutes. Through this partnership, 3,000 high-school graduate enlistees and their families will learn more about and receive connectivity offers and digital equity resources.

Wounded Warrior Project. Funding will enable digital navigator training to ensure more veterans can access their hard-earned health benefits online, as well as find career resources.

Hesperus. Comcast will donate laptops to Native American veterans who are participating in the Entrepreneurship Veteran Bootcamp, a unique program that offers cutting-edge, experiential training in entrepreneurship and small business management to Native American Veterans in New Mexico and the Southwest Region of the United States.

United Service Organizations (USO). Together, Comcast and the USO will raise awareness about Xfinity’s connectivity solutions on military installations. Comcast will also support the USO’s efforts to provide e-gaming to active military members, which creates physical and digital gaming communities and events for service members to connect with each other and their families, whether they’re stateside or overseas.

The company also reported that the new Xfinity Military offer and NBCUniversal discounts provide more than $700 in savings. They include:

A $180 Visa Gift Card for new and existing Military customers that can be applied to their choice of Xfinity services (equivalent to $15 a month per year).

One free Xfinity Mobile line for a year (a $480 value – requires subscription to Xfinity Internet Service).

Automatic upgrade to become an Xfinity Diamond Rewards member (which is normally reserved for customers who have been with Xfinity for 14+ years) as a part of the Xfinity Rewards program. Enrollment in the program is free.

Diamond benefits include: Free Peacock Premium (a $60 annual value), with access to 80,000+ hours of the best in TV, including the latest hits from NBC & Bravo, hundreds of hit movies like Oppenheimer, The Holdovers, and Trolls, plus LIVE sports including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.

Diamond benefits also include access to great entertainment with $1 movie nights, exclusive tickets to premiere movie events, exclusive streaming events with NBCU talent, a wide variety of digital discounts to sites like the NBC Store and Bravo.com, tickets to local sporting events, giveaways, gift cards, sweepstakes, and more.

The military community can also continue to enjoy unique streaming experiences, specially priced park tickets, vacation packages, and discounted resort stays at Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Since 2015, Comcast companies have also hired more than 21,000 veterans, National Guard and reserve service members, and military spouses. In addition, Comcast NBCUniversal has more than 9,000 employees in their Veterans Network ERG.