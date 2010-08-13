College football games latest to go 3-D

ESPN said it will televise about 13 college football games in 3-D this season (nearly one a week) beginning with Boise State versus Virginia Tech, live from FedEx Field (home of the Washington Redskins) on Sept. 6. The 3-D broadcast will conclude with the Tostitos BCS National Championship Game on Jan. 10, 2011.

Sony is the official sponsor of college football on ESPN 3D, and college football games televised on ESPN 3D will use Sony HD cameras mounted in pairs on special 3-D camera rigs. Single Sony HD cameras will used as well.

ESPN crews will also use a robotic 3-D camera rig mounted on a 20ft to 25ft pole. It will be placed on a cart and moved up and down the sideline to get a better viewing angle and preserve seats in the various stadiums.

On Sept. 11, Ohio State will host Miami. This marks the second time that Ohio State has been featured in 3-D by ESPN. The team's game against USC on Sept. 9, 2009, served as a test telecast for the network.