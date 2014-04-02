Codex to Launch Codex Action Cam at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Codex will launch an ultra-compact, all-in-one digital cinema camera and recording package for 2D and S3D production. It delivers a complete solution for HD shooting, capture, transcoding and data management in situations that require a compact form factor and low weight. It offers wide dynamic range, 14-bit image processing, a 12-bit RAW output, and C-mount plus EF, PL and B4 lens mount adaptors.



Codex Action CAM shoots RAW up to 60fps and resolves syncing issues associated with small format cameras. It comprises a tiny camera head and a Codex camera control recorder that delivers full remote control of the camera, plus the proven industry-standard Codex workflow.



Multiple camera heads can be in sync with other main unit cameras like the ARRI Alexa. Along with 2D production, Codex Action CAM can also be used in S3D applications. When two camera heads are connected to the Codex Camera Control Recorder, the signals undergo identical processing, delivering synchronous S3D output and identical image properties, such as white balance and contrast.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Codex will be in booth C6048.