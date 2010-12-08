CNBC in Asia-Pacific adds IP link between stock exchange, Singapore production center

Regional business TV channel CNBC in Asia-Pacific has added an end-to-end, video-over-IP solution for transport of video and data between a remote studio at the Singapore Exchange and the network’s production center in downtown Singapore.

Nevion partnered with Juniper Networks to deliver a solution that supports multiple real-time video links for live broadcasting. Nevion’s Ventura and Flashlink product lines and Juniper Networks’ high-performance Ethernet switches provided an end-to-end solution.

The system provides scalability that allows transmission of up to 15 SD-SDI video streams and enhanced production capabilities with interactive communication between sites.

“In common with the financial markets we cover and the investment community we serve, we count on our production network to have absolute integrity and reliability,” said Peter Juno, senior vice president of international operations for CNBC in Asia-Pacific.

“Real-time IP networking video feeds have plenty of potential benefits, but they mean little if they create any impairment of our quality-of-service,” he said, adding that the joint Nevion-Juniper solution provides the performance, reliability and quality needed for TV production.

Nevion Flashlink modules provide audio embedding into SD-SDI video at the transmitter sites and change-over switching at the receiver sites for noncritical video signals. With only 35Mb/s allocated per SD signal, Nevion’s VS901 is used to provide visually lossless JPEG 2000 compression of SD-SDI video.

The VS901 delivers compressed signals on two redundant paths, and the system requires less than 60ms of latency from end to end. Multiple VS908 modules each aggregate eight ASI video streams onto a single GigE link, complying with SMPTE specifications for IP encapsulation and forward error correction.

Nevion’s VS7700 modules provide intelligent protection switching of the compressed video signals for guaranteed signal quality, instant switching to an alternate path in an outage, prevention of secondary outages and no disruption of service.

Switch events are invisible to downstream equipment, so they cause no risk of equipment reset. Protection is carried out in the compressed domain to ensure that downstream decoders are provided with an undisrupted flow of compressed video. This also allows the compressed video stream to be analyzed in real time for signal integrity monitoring and provides an overall view of video health.

Juniper Networks EX4200 Ethernet switches provide the IP network connection between the Nevion solution at the Singapore Exchange and Starhub’s GigE network, and between the Nevion solution at CNBC Asia-Pacific’s production center and Starhub’s network. The system has fully redundant Ethernet links between the Nevion solutions and the EX4200 switches, and between the EX4200 switches across the carrier network.