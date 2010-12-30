CNBC Europe orders Miranda NVISION
CNBC Europe has ordered a Miranda Technologies NVISION 8500 Hybrid embedded audio router with integrated audio processing, as well as another Kaleido-X multiviewer, for its London-based facility.
The NVISION 8500, which offers 3Gb/s/3-D/HD routing and audio processing in a single frame, will replace CNBC’s existing routing system. The router will integrate tightly with the Kaleido-X multiviewer system to offer highly flexible monitoring.
CNBC also will add another Kaleido-X multiviewer to its existing multiviewer system, which is used for monitoring in the studio and master control rooms. With the new router system, a total of 144 router outputs will be linked directly to the Kaleido multiviewer system to drive 24 monitors across the entire station.
