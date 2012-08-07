City and County of Denver upgrade public access channel to HD

The City and County of Denver has awarded system integrator Burst a contract to consolidate its television production systems to a single location and upgrade broadcasting capabilities at Denver 8 from its current analog infrastructure to a digital television (HDTV) environment.

Burst is responsible for the design, procurement, installation, interconnectivity and testing of systems and equipment throughout the project.

Denver 8 is the municipal access television station for the City and County of Denver government. Denver 8 is a fully programmed station that operates 24-hours a day, seven days per week and provides information on local politics, events and culture.

In the first phase of the project, Burst will manage the design/build of a new master control room in the City and County Building. This will allow Denver 8 to move from its Stapleton facility and consolidate all broadcast and cable operations at a centralized location. In the second phase, Burst will manage the design/build of the edit bays and studio.

The upgrade features an Evertz core package and master control switcher, Panasonic cameras, and a Ross production switcher.