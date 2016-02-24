Citizen Pictures Mixes in Quantum’s Xcellis Storage System

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Denver-based post-production house Citizen Pictures works on lifestyle projects primarily for food-oriented networks and digital platforms. So to help ensure that nothing gets left on the burner and all deadlines are met, the company recently deployed an Xcellis workflow storage system, powered by Quantum’s StorNext platform.

The Xcellis integrates components of workflow storage into a single hardware system. Using the StorNext 5 platform, the Xcellis provides content production, distribution and archiving, as well as streaming performance for ingest, transcoding and delivery. The system also offers high-speed Fiber Channel SAN connectivity, LAN, SMB and NFS sharing options and IP connectivity.

In addition, the StorNext Connect is a full-featured management tool integrated into the Xcellis system that provides Citizen Pictures management and troubleshooting capabilities to identify and resolve issues for optimal performance and maximum uptime. It also supplies real-time monitoring and trending statistics.

Quantum is a provider of workflow storage, archive and data protection equipment.