CineDrones Receives FAA Drone Approval

ORLANDO, FLA.—CineDrones LLC said it has become the first Florida-based aerial cinematography company to receive the Federal Aviation Administration’s OK to use drones. CineDrones said it received a Sec. 333 exemption for aerial cinematography in the motion picture, TV and live broadcast industry and scored a comprehensive FAA Certificate of Authorization for commercial drone flight. The blanket COA provides CineDrones with pre-approved authorization to shoot drone aerials on TV and movie sets without the need to apply for permission in advance.

“We are excited by the FAA’s decision,” said Mike Fortin, President and CEO, CineDrones, LLC. “It enables us to leverage our expertise in the UAS as well as the Film and TV industry and integrate the technology into current television programs and feature films immediately.”

“The fact we are approved to operate under 200ft will drastically increase our response time for our customers and give us the autonomy needed to meet our clients aerial needs. This provides a significant opportunity for our company and our clients allowing us to react quickly and safely without delay.”

The COA authorizes CineDrones to operate a DJI S900, DJI S1000 and is the first in the United States approved to fly the new DJI Inspire 1 (pictured) at or below 200 feet above ground level for the purposes of filmmaking.

CineDrones said it has done aerial cinematography for MTV, ABC, CBS Sports, World Wresting Entertainment, NBC, Volvo, Sunset Music Festival and 5 Hour Energy and others.

CineDrones was founded in 2013, also provides consulting, speaking and custom services to several industries, including law enforcement, fire services, agriculture and unexploded ordinance disposal. It has offices in Atlanta and Los Angeles as well.