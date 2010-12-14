Chyron HyperX3 Enhances CBC 3D Hockey Coverage



Chyron has announced that the company’s HyperX3 graphics technology was used in the CBC’s first 3D telecast of a hockey match. The “Hockey Night in Canada” broadcast took place on Dec. 11 and involved action between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens.



“CBC's Hockey Night in Canada has led hockey coverage in Canada for close to six decades,” said Trevor Pilling, executive producer of CBC's Hockey Night in Canada. “We were the first to introduce hockey in HD in 2003, and we've continued that spirit of innovation with Canada's first 3D hockey broadcast. Working with Chyron systems, we were able to package our hockey graphics for the 3D environment and successfully integrate them into our broadcast workflow to provide a visually striking 3D viewing experience.”



Two HyperX3 systems were used in the coverage to provide a dynamic 3D score bug and other 3D graphics and animation during the telecast.



