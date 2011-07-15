Chyron at Wimbledon

MOOV Limited, provider of data-driven graphics for live sports and entertainment broadcasts, used Chyron's HyperX3 on-air graphics systems to support the BBC's studio programming at the 2011 Wimbledon Championships. Over the two weeks of play at London's All England Club, the Chyron systems enabled the playout of dynamic 3-D-intensive graphics, which MOOV kept current and engaging with the integration of real-time match statistics and the incorporation of live video elements.

MOOV has worked for leading broadcasters including BBC, ESPN, AI Jazeera, RTE, ITV, Sky Italia and Channel 4. The company has provided on-air graphics for Wimbledon for the past seven years, but this is the first time the company has relied solely on Chyron graphics equipment. Three HyperX3 systems — along with a graphics control interface engineered by MOOV — supported the BBC domestic feed, and another HyperX3 system supplied by MOOV supported graphics for ESPN STAR Sports.

During the tournament, the graphics created by MOOV were incorporated into all production outside of live tennis. Graphics enriched segments highlighting action in other matches and live scores across the tournament, as well as opening titles, interviews, trailers and promos. MOOV created an event-specific interface to connect live data — scores, draws, order of play — from the tournament's IBM scoring system to Chyron graphics playout. In addition to supporting live updates, the Chyron systems allowed MOOV to use headline sequences in which video from a match point could be shown with a full-screen graphic in real time using live video and requiring no rendering. Operators were able to run multiple such headlines in succession.