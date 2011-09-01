Chongqing TV, Qunghai TV add HD DSNG solution

Chinese broadcasters Chongqing TV and Qinghai TV have deployed Ericsson’s Voyager II digital satellite newsgathering solution to support field contribution of live HD and position the broadcasters to meet the future demands of 3-D television.

Qinghai TV is a Mandarin language broadcaster in the Qinghai province, broadcasting to 5 million viewers in Qinghai. Chongqing TV has more than 4 million cable subscribers across the 40 counties of Chongqing in southwest China.

According to Zhao Ping, Director of Technical Center, Qinghai TV selected the Voyager II solution to support live event broadcasting because of its flexibility, its efficient use of bandwidth and the overall return on investment it offers.

Ericsson's Voyager II harnesses the efficiency of MPEG-4 AVC 4:2:2 encoding with 10-bit precision and hardware support for resolutions up to 1080p/50/60. A fully functional front panel provides control. It is the product of a bottom-up hardware re-engineering effort and uses a new menu structure that allows fast access to common SNG operations.