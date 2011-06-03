Chinese weather agency transitions to on-air HD segments

Huafeng Group of Meteorological Audio & Video Information in Beijing, China, has begun producing on-air TV segments with HD editing systems and playout servers from Grass Valley.

A subsidiary of China Weather Bureau, which provides weather service and information to the public, Huafeng Group went on the air in March, using five EDIUS laptop editing stations and five K2 Summit media servers to edit, record and playout content for 22 TV channels across China.

China's first weather forecast program was produced by Huafeng in 1980 and played out on China Central Television (CCTV). Huafeng also manages the production and playout of China Weather Channel, which was established in 1996 and is on air 24/7.

The HD editing systems and playout servers allow the production staff at Huafeng Group of Meteorological Audio & Video Information to handle content as digital files, thereby streamlining the workflow and allowing the company to make the most of its resources.

Grass Valley's EDIUS (v.6), has been optimized for Intel's second-generation Core processor, which enables "faster than real-time" encoding of full HD (1920x1080) H.264 video on a broad range of computers from laptop and notebook PCs to desktop workstation PCs. EDIUS 6 allows users to export to Blu-ray Disc or to AVCHD directly from the EDIUS timeline.