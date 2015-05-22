Chinese Studio Taps Quantel for 4K Post-Production Help

NEWBURY, ENGLAND – Chinese studio China News Film is getting some post-production help from Quantel, acquiring the Pablo Rio HFR color and finishing system to support the studio’s 4K S3D 48p post workflow.

Pablo Rio

The Pablo Rio runs on PC hardware and uses NVIDIA Maximus multi-GPU technology to deliver interactivity and productivity with real-time 4K 60p performance and beyond. The Beijing-based studio has also picked up a Neo control panel for seamless interaction with the system’s grading toolset.

Quantel, who is partners with Snell, is a headquartered in Newbury, England.