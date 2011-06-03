China’s NBTV selects EVS IPDirector and XT[2]+ servers for new mobile truck

China’s Ningbo TV (NBTV) has purchased two EVS six-channel HD XT[2]+ servers and one IP Director integrated suite to equip its new outside broadcast (OB) van.

Launched in the summer of 1984, NBTV is based in Ningbo, the second largest city in China’s Zhejiang province. The station broadcasts throughout 11 counties and reaches over 10 million viewers. Ningbo TV runs 11 channels and lines up a variety of programs including news, sports, culture, movies, drama and children’s programming.

During the 16th edition of the Asian Games in 2010, Ningbo TV was in charge of producing and broadcasting hockey games. Throughout the athletic competition, NBTV’s production team members became acquainted with EVS’ slow motion system. Since then, NBTV opted to get equipped with EVS products to modify and improve the station’s broadcasts.

With EVS’ two six-channel HD XT[2]+ servers and IPDirector, NBTV will produce live broadcasts of major events, entertainment and sports. Using the EVS equipment, the Chinese broadcaster said it would produce both SD and HD live events.