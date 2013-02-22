China’s Hunan TV goes S3D with Quantel
Hunan TV, China’s premier entertainment television channel, has purchased a third Quantel Enterprise sQ fast-turnaround production system for its Stereo3D program production. Hunan TV, a division of the giant Hunan Broadcasting Group, has been a Quantel customer since 2008 when the broadcaster chose two Quantel Enterprise sQ systems for the production of entertainment programming. Hunan TV later upgraded to a full HD workflow in 2010.
The new Enterprise sQ system handles ingest, editing and output of S3D media within a totally integrated S3D workflow. The fast-turnaround production system will be used in Hunan TV’s new studio to produce 3D content in line with new regulations for China’s top broadcasters.
