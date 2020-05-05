Chicago TV Stations, Public Schools Providing Supplemental Education Programming

CHICAGO—Chicago TV stations WLS, Univision/UniMás, WCIU and WTTW are partnering with Chicago Public Schools to offer supplemental educational programming to students at home in an effort to increase accessibility to education resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

The partnership will see digital content from CPS’ Curriculum Equity Initiative content library—covering subjects like math, science, language arts, social studies, world languages and social and emotional learning—air on the WLS, Univision/UniMás and WCIU’s digital subchannels. WTTW, Chicago’s local PBS affiliate, is reorganizing its digital subchannel to focus on educational content geared toward middle school students.

“While nothing can replace time spent in the classroom with dedicated educators, televised enrichment activities can help students supplement their remote learning plans by providing refreshers on key academic skills,” said CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya D. McDade.

All four stations are available through free, open air antenna and cable. They reach more than 3.2 million homes in the Chicagoland area.

