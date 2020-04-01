Local Public TV Stations in All States Offering Remote Learning

WASHINGTON—Television stations have become a key source for education during the coronavirus pandemic, and now America’s Public Television Stations reports that local public stations in all 50 states are offering remote learning resources.

A week ago, APTS shared that half of the states were offering remote learning services through public TV stations; since then a number of new initiatives have been launched.

“Public television stations continue to step forward to pursue their mission of education in extraordinary ways under extraordinary circumstances,” said Patrick Butler, APTS president and CEO. “Providing such resources in all 50 states, we are helping millions of students continue their education during the national emergency.”